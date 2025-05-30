The worst-kept secret in the NRL has sent the media into a frenzy once again, with footage of Lachlan Galvin sporting Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs gear in Belmore emerging online.

This week has been a frenzy in the realm of NRL media, with new reports coming out every day discussing if and when Galvin will be arriving at the Bulldogs.

While no announcement has been made by the club, the latest clip of him training with the ladder-leading side seals the speculation; Galvin is a Bulldog.

Galvin already training with the Bulldogs even though no official release made public by the Tigers and no official announcement from the Bulldogs pic.twitter.com/HjSXOTOHMM — Rob Bechara (@BecharaRob) May 30, 2025

The 19-year-old has reportedly agreed to terms for a three-and-a-half-year deal, valued at around $700k a season.

While young Galvin has a ton of talent in his game, many have questioned the decision due to his positional clash with the likes of Matt Burton, Toby Sexton, and future star Mitchell Woods.

All questions are set to be answered within the coming weeks, with Galvin expected to make his Bulldogs debut against the Parramatta Eels in Round 14.