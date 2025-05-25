The Canterbury Bulldogs have reportedly landed the signature of Lachlan Galvin, effective immediately.

The five-eighth was given permission to negotiate with rival clubs for an immediate departure last week, and The Sydney Morning Herald are now reporting a deal has been done for him to wear blue and white.

It was reported any rival clubs wanting to take Galvin off the Tigers' hands for the remainder of 2025 would need to pay a $165,000 transfer fee, and it's believed that has gone through, with Galvin to sign a three and a half year deal to be Belmore based until at least the end of 2028.

Originally on contract with the Tigers until at least the end of 2026, Galvin confirmed he would be leaving the club at the end of his contract, and at the time, neither Galvin or the Tigers said a release had been requested.

But that situation has changed, and despite public assertions from director of football Phil Gould that the Bulldogs would not chase Galvin, a deal believed to be worth $750,000 per year has been signed.

It means Galvin will leave an enormous amount of money on the table given he was offered more than a million dollars per season by the Tigers, and reportedly a healthy figure by Parramatta, but he has decided he wants to play under Cameron Ciraldo.

The move going through immediately could mean Galvin plays his first game on the King's Birthday public holiday - Monday, June 9 - against the Eels.

Latu Fainu will be expected to step into the five-eighth role at Concord provided he can get fit, with Jack Bird and Adam Doueihi the likely other options.

The move will also stretch the Bulldogs' salary cap, and all but confirms they won't have the cash to retain Toby Sexton beyond the end of 2025.

The halfback leaving could mean Matt Burton is forced to step into the number seven jumper at Belmore.

At Parramatta, the hunt for a five-eighth to replace Dylan Brown after he leaves to join the Newcastle Knights at the end of the season will continue.