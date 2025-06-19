Newcastle Knights outside back Dane Gagai has confirmed he will have no issue leaving the club if it comes to it.

The experienced centre, a former Queensland Maroons star at that, has constantly been among the best for a struggling Knights outfit this year, particularly in attack.

That wasn't enough to convince the club to take up an option in their favour on a contract for next year though, only believed to be worth around $400,000.

That leaves Gagai off-contract, and free to explore elsewhere.

Speaking to The Newcastle Herald, he said he still loves the Knights, but will have precisely zero issues leaving if that's what it comes to.

"I'll leave if I have to," Gagai told the publication.

"I love the club but I'll have no qualms about moving back to Sydney if that's the way it works out.

"I've left it with my manager. I don't want to say too much. We'll see what happens."

The veteran outside back is still a walk up starter for the Knights at full strength, in a backline that now also features Dominic Young after he switched clubs this week from the Sydney Roosters.

Full strength is what the Knights will play at this weekend, with Greg Marzhew, Bradman Best, Kalyn Ponga and Young all fit for the Hunter-based outfit, who have the NRL's worst attacking record by a considerable distance.

But that won't be enough to keep Gagai at the Knights by reports, with the club looking tp promote a host of talented youngsters in the coming months.

Fletcher Hunt has led that charge, playing a number of games in recent weeks, and he could be in line for more game time next year, while former Canberra outside back James Schiller is also on the outside looking in this weekend.

It's unclear at this stage whether Gagai has had any interest from elsewhere in the competition.