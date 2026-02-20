Parramatta's 40-6 dismanting of the Cronulla Sharks in Week 2 of the Pre-Season challenge don't just count for the pre-season points, it may count for something more significant.

Against a Sharks outfit that traditionally prides itself on defensive resilience and structure, the Parramatta Eels didnt just win, they did so on the back of a developing young core made up of Eels juniors and young players from other clubs that were looking for opportunities.

They are now beginning to look less like "depth" and more like genuine first-grade pressure.

From the opening exchanges, Parramatta looked sharper, more connected, and crucially, more confident.

Their yardage sets were controlled, their edges direct, and their support play consistent.

What stood out most wasn't their structure, it was how they were executing it.

Several emerging players seized their moment.

Apa Twidle's two-try performance wasn't built on raw athleticism alone, it was built on awareness.

Both efforts highlighted somehting outside backs often take time to develop, which is timing, and the 21-year-old showcased his ability to time his plays at the line.

His support lines were clean and decisive.

He trusted the shape inside him and committed early, which is why he arrived in space rather than chasing it.

What also stood out was his composure under pressure.

Trial matches can become frantic, particularly when combinations are tested at the first grade level.

Twidle didn't rush his touches, he carried with purpose on early-set yardage and showed he understands the modern winger's role.

Jordan Samrani taken his game to the next level since joining the Blue and Gold from Canterbury last season.

With 16 runs for 158 running metres and 54 post contact metres, his impact came from his presence on short edges, where his size becomes a genuine weapon.

His carry leading into his try was direct, square and disciplined.

Samrani didn't overplay his hands or look for unnecessary offloads, he trusted his leg drive and body position to win the contact, as he had six tackle breaks.

In defensive sequences, he held shape and for a young back/forward hybrid, that speaks to coaching influence and understanding role clarity.

Parramatta want to build success for the long-term with forward depth, and Samrani profiles as a player capable of handling NRL-level traffic sooner than later.

Teancum Brown was an absolute standout, bringing a lot of urgency in his game.

His carries had a lot of tempo, accelerating into contact and consistently fell forward, keeping Parramatta's ruck speed healthy.

Defensively, he showed willingness to compress in tight without over-committing.

That's crucial for forwards still learning defensive reads at NRL level.

Brown didn't get caught jamming unnecessarily, nor washe drifiting and creating space.

Brown's performance hinted at a player comfortable in systems, and with Jason Ryles coaching his second season with a new system that the Eels haven't been normally accustomed to, he could be the type of forward who won't need constant protection if handed minutes at the NRL level.

Lorenzo Talataina showed why the Eels are believing in him for the long-term, showing his ability in the running game and his short passing ability.

The ability to put players through space opens up the game in the transition game and allows the dummy halves to accelerate the ruck speed from a quick play-the-ball, and the young half has shown signs the Eels could lean into a one-two punch with Mitch Moses as the halfback after Jonah Pezet finishes up this season.

Being a bigger player for his poisition, it has helped him defensively and on top of that, makes very mature reads for his age.

Although the team completed 71% of their sets, their tackle break, offloads and kick return metres were way above what the young Sharks were able to produce at Henson Park.

A lot of players impressed in different ways, and collectively, they told a clearer story: Parramatta's development system isn't just producing athletes, it's producing players who understand structure, role clarity, and situational football.

For a club that has at times leaned heavily on its established stars, the emergence of this group suggests something more sustainable is forming beneath the surface.

Trial matches can exaggerate form, but having traits like composure, role execution and defensive discipline translate to first grade.

Parramatta's wave of the next generation isn't waiting politely, it's knocking.