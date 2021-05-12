FULL TIME: Roosters vs Broncos – Round 11, 2021

2021-05-22T07:30:00Z - Sydney Cricket Ground*
Roosters
16
Broncos
34
FULL TIME
2021-05-22T07:30:00Z - Sydney Cricket Ground*
Match Summary

Roosters

Broncos

3TRIES6
Angus Crichton 24'
Daniel Tupou 30'
Sitili Tupouniua 33'
Dale Copley 8'
David Mead 14'
David Mead 38'
John Asiata 45'
Keenan Palasia 59'
David Mead 78'
1/3CONVERSIONS5/6
Sam Walker 32'
Jamayne Isaako 9'
Jamayne Isaako 39'
Jamayne Isaako 47'
Jamayne Isaako 61'
Jamayne Isaako 79'
1/1PENALTY GOALS0/0
Adam Keighran 73'
14HALF TIME16
 

Team Stats

Roosters

Broncos

All Runs

131
179

All Run Metres

1348
1505

Line Breaks

5
3

Offloads

6
11

Kick Metres

257
603

40/20

0
1

Tackles

338
294

Missed Tackles

32
40

Penalties Conceded

10
5

Errors

13
7

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

David Mead12
Jamayne Isaako10
Daniel Tupou4
Angus Crichton4
Keenan Palasia4

Top Goal Kicker

Jamayne Isaako5
Sam Walker1
Adam Keighran1
Albert Kelly0
Daniel Tupou0

Top Try Scorer

David Mead3
Daniel Tupou1
Angus Crichton1
Keenan Palasia1
John Asiata1

Top Try Assists

James Tedesco3
Albert Kelly1
John Asiata1
Thomas Flegler1
Tevita Pangai Junior1

Top Linebreak Assists

James Tedesco3
Sam Walker1
John Asiata1
Tevita Pangai Junior1
Isaac Liu1

Top Linebreaks

Sitili Tupouniua3
Daniel Tupou1
Angus Crichton1
Keenan Palasia1
David Mead1

Top Runs

Matthew Lodge24
Payne Haas20
Tevita Pangai Junior19
Jamayne Isaako15
James Tedesco15

Top Run Metres

David Mead231
Matthew Lodge211
Payne Haas196
James Tedesco163
Tevita Pangai Junior144

Post Contact Metres

Payne Haas98
Matthew Lodge76
Daniel Tupou59
Tevita Pangai Junior57
Siosiua Taukeiaho47

Top Tackles

Jake Turpin43
Keenan Palasia37
Ben Marschke35
Victor Radley34
Isaac Liu34

Top Ineffective Tackles

Ben Marschke3
Xavier Coates3
Joseph Manu3
J. Waerea-Hargreaves2
Tevita Pangai Junior2

Top Missed Tackles

Dale Copley7
Ben Marschke6
Albert Kelly5
Sitili Tupouniua5
Sam Walker4

Top Tackle Breaks

Joseph Manu9
James Tedesco6
Tevita Pangai Junior6
Matthew Lodge5
Angus Crichton4

Top Offloads

Matthew Lodge3
Angus Crichton2
Thomas Flegler2
Tevita Pangai Junior2
Albert Kelly1

Top Kick Metres

Albert Kelly302
Tyson Gamble211
Lachlan Lam186
Jake Turpin87
Adam Keighran37

Top Penalties

Victor Radley4
Joseph Manu2
Tyson Gamble2
Matthew Lodge1
Nat Butcher1

Top Errors

Sam Walker4
Albert Kelly2
Matt Ikuvalu2
Angus Crichton2
Xavier Coates2

Team Lists

Roosters

Broncos

1James TedescoJames Tedesco
2Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou
4Joseph ManuJoseph Manu
21Joseph SuaaliiJoseph Suaalii
5Matt IkuvaluMatt Ikuvalu
6Lachlan LamLachlan Lam
7Sam WalkerSam Walker
8J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves
9Ben MarschkeBen Marschke
10Isaac LiuIsaac Liu
11Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton
12Sitili TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua
13Victor RadleyVictor Radley
 INTERCHANGE
14Adam KeighranAdam Keighran
16Nat ButcherNat Butcher
17Siosiua TaukeiahoSiosiua Taukeiaho
19Fletcher BakerFletcher Baker
 RESERVES
20Egan ButcherEgan Butcher
Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako1
Xavier CoatesXavier Coates2
Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars4
Dale CopleyDale Copley19
David MeadDavid Mead5
Albert KellyAlbert Kelly6
Tyson GambleTyson Gamble7
Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge8
Jake TurpinJake Turpin9
Payne HaasPayne Haas10
Keenan PalasiaKeenan Palasia11
Tevita Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior12
Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler13
 INTERCHANGE
Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington14
John AsiataJohn Asiata15
Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor16
Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy17
 RESERVES
TC RobatiTC Robati18

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Sydney Roosters

DATE OPP RESULT
15/5/21CowboysW 30 - 16
7/5/21EelsL 31 - 18
1/5/21KnightsW 4 - 38
25/4/21DragonsW 34 - 10
16/4/21StormL 20 - 4

Brisbane

DATE OPP RESULT
14/5/21Sea EaglesL 50 - 6
8/5/21CowboysL 19 - 18
30/4/21TitansW 36 - 28
23/4/21EelsL 46 - 6
15/4/21PanthersL 12 - 20
 