FULL TIME: Roosters vs Broncos – Round 11, 2021

2021-05-22T07:30:00Z - Sydney Cricket Ground*
Match Summary
Roosters
Broncos
|3
|TRIES
|6
A. Crichton 24'
D. Tupou 30'
S. Tupouniua 33'
D. Copley 8'
D. Mead 14'
D. Mead 38'
J. Asiata 45'
K. Palasia 59'
D. Mead 78'
|1/3
|CONVERSIONS
|5/6
S. Walker 32'
J. Isaako 9'
J. Isaako 39'
J. Isaako 47'
J. Isaako 61'
J. Isaako 79'
|1/1
|PENALTY GOALS
|0/0
A. Keighran 73'
|14
|HALF TIME
|16
Team Stats
Roosters
Broncos
All Runs131
All Run Metres1348
Line Breaks5
Offloads6
Kick Metres257
40/200
Tackles338
Missed Tackles32
Penalties Conceded10
Errors13
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|David Mead
|12
|Jamayne Isaako
|10
|Daniel Tupou
|4
|Angus Crichton
|4
|Keenan Palasia
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Jamayne Isaako
|5
|Sam Walker
|1
|Adam Keighran
|1
|Albert Kelly
|0
|Daniel Tupou
|0
Top Try Scorer
|David Mead
|3
|Daniel Tupou
|1
|Angus Crichton
|1
|Keenan Palasia
|1
|John Asiata
|1
Top Try Assists
|James Tedesco
|3
|Albert Kelly
|1
|John Asiata
|1
|Thomas Flegler
|1
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|1
Top Linebreak Assists
|James Tedesco
|3
|Sam Walker
|1
|John Asiata
|1
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|1
|Isaac Liu
|1
Top Linebreaks
|Sitili Tupouniua
|3
|Daniel Tupou
|1
|Angus Crichton
|1
|Keenan Palasia
|1
|David Mead
|1
Top Runs
|Matthew Lodge
|24
|Payne Haas
|20
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|19
|Jamayne Isaako
|15
|James Tedesco
|15
Top Run Metres
|David Mead
|231
|Matthew Lodge
|211
|Payne Haas
|196
|James Tedesco
|163
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|144
Post Contact Metres
|Payne Haas
|98
|Matthew Lodge
|76
|Daniel Tupou
|59
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|57
|Siosiua Taukeiaho
|47
Top Tackles
|Jake Turpin
|43
|Keenan Palasia
|37
|Ben Marschke
|35
|Victor Radley
|34
|Isaac Liu
|34
Top Ineffective Tackles
|Ben Marschke
|3
|Xavier Coates
|3
|Joseph Manu
|3
|J. Waerea-Hargreaves
|2
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|2
Top Missed Tackles
|Dale Copley
|7
|Ben Marschke
|6
|Albert Kelly
|5
|Sitili Tupouniua
|5
|Sam Walker
|4
Top Tackle Breaks
|Joseph Manu
|9
|James Tedesco
|6
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|6
|Matthew Lodge
|5
|Angus Crichton
|4
Top Kick Metres
|Albert Kelly
|302
|Tyson Gamble
|211
|Lachlan Lam
|186
|Jake Turpin
|87
|Adam Keighran
|37
Top Penalties
|Victor Radley
|4
|Joseph Manu
|2
|Tyson Gamble
|2
|Matthew Lodge
|1
|Nat Butcher
|1
Top Errors
|Sam Walker
|4
|Albert Kelly
|2
|Matt Ikuvalu
|2
|Angus Crichton
|2
|Xavier Coates
|2
Team Lists
Roosters
Broncos
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves