Seen as the frontrunner to replace Mal Meninga as the head coach of the Australian Kangaroos, Brad Fittler has reportedly made a call on the international coaching gig.

Even since Mal Meninga was confirmed as the coach of the NRL's newest expansion team, the Perth Bears, multiple candidates have been linked to the Australia head coaching role to succeed him.

This saw former NSW Blues head coach Brad Fittler emerge as the surprising frontrunner to replace Meninga.

However, Fittler has decided to pull out of the race for the Kangaroos head coaching job, which will see him focus on his media commitments, per The Daily Telegraph.

It is understood that with Fittler out of the race, ex-Melbourne Storm hooker Cameron Smith and former Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters have emerged as potential options.

Although Smith denied that he had talks with the Kangaroos, the ex-NRL hooker and future Immortal confirmed that Australia is the one side that he would be interested in coaching one day.

"A lot of people have asked me at the back end of my career when I retired, 'would you ever coach?'," he said on 100% Footy.

"I emphatically said no (but) if there was one team out there that it would gain my interest to coach, it would be the Kangaroos. You're dealing with the best of the best.

"As far as the calendar's concerned when those commitments occur, it's at the end of the year, so that works in with my commitments with commentary."