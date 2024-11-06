After the St George Illawarra Dragons shortlisted five players to replace the departed Ben Hunt, a frontrunner has reportedly emerged to join Kyle Flanagan in the halves.

After seven seasons and 147 matches for the Dragons, Hunt's time at the club was confirmed to have come to a close at the backend of last month and he was released from the final season of his contract.

His departure means that the Dragons will need to prepare for life without him and will produce a new halves combination next season and beyond as they aim to reach the NRL Finals series once again.

After The Daily Telegraph reported that the Dragons have already shortlisted Super League duo Bevan French and Brodie Croft, Cronulla Sharks youngster Daniel Atkinson, Rabbitohs halfback Lachlan Ilias and Wests Tigers utility back Adam Doueihi as potential replacements for Hunt.

Wide World of Sports understands Croft has emerged as the frontrunner for the vacant halfback position.

The former Melbourne Storm playmaker has been linked with a return to the NRL for the past three years and has taken his game to new heights overseas which saw him win the 2022 Man of Steel Award - the equivalent to NRL's Dally M medal.

Although he is contracted with the Leeds Rhinos until the end of 2026, his manager revealed that his deal includes an 'NRL clause' that would allow him to return to Australia if an NRL team came calling.

Croft has also confirmed that he has the desire to return to the competition where he was once recognised as Cooper Cronk's successor and player 39 matches for the Storm and a further 26 games for the Brisbane Broncos.

Surprisingly, the Dragons previously tried to make a move for Croft at the start of the 2023 season before negotiations fell apart between the Dragons and Salford Red Devils.

Although they were reluctant to pay a $250,000 transfer fee at the time, Hunt's release has freed up nearly $1 million of space in the salary cap and they also don't have the likes of Jayden Sullivan, Moses Mbye and Talatau Amone to rely on in short-term basis.