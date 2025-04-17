The South Sydney Rabbitohs have joined the Manly Sea Eagles in removing themselves from the race for teenage sensation, while another club has emerged as the frontrunner for the services of the Wests Tigers playmaker.

Arguably the best young player in the NRL, Galvin has been one of the standouts for the Wests Tigers over the past two seasons, but decided in a shock announcement on Monday that he will leave the joint-venture club at the end of next season - but could potentially leave earlier.

Relegated to the NSW Cup for this round's match against the Parramatta Eels, several teams have been linked to the playmaker, including the Canterbury Bulldogs, Manly Sea Eagles, Parramatta Eels and Sydney Roosters, after he turned down a $6 million offer to remain at the Tigers.

After the Sea Eagles head coach Anthony Seibold confirmed on Wednesday that "he won't be at Manly", Wayne Bennett has had his say on the saga and confirmed that the Rabbitohs won't be one of the clubs chasing to land his signature.

"We have no interest at all," Bennett confirmed.

With the Sea Eagles and now Rabbitohs confirming they have no interest in Galvin, the Parramatta Eels have emerged as the frontrunners to land Galvin's signature, per AAP.

Although the teenager is a Western Suburbs junior, he was once signed to the Eels as a teenager in the Harold Matthews Cup competition before deciding to leave the side in the hope of more opportunities.

A potential move would see him be a direct replacement for Dylan Brown, who will move to the Newcastle Knights at the end of the season on a $13 million deal and join NSW Blues and Australian Kangaroos halfback Mitchell Moses in the halves.

"If they sign Galvin, it will only be good for Parramatta," former Parramatta Eels premiership-winner and club legend Brett Kenny told AAP.

"You have Mitchell Moses, who will control the game, and then we can let the young kid mature and do his thing. I think it will work really well.

"It can be just like myself and Sterlo in the 80s. Sterlo controlled the play and the whole game. I was never one to do that.

"I was always one to do things off the top of my head, and Galvin is like that. He will play off-the-cuff and create things for the players inside and outside him.

"A lot of times, the last few years, Mitchell has had to try and do everything because there wasn't much happening on the other side (of the field). Galvin likes to try things, and that will help Mitchell concentrate on what he is doing."