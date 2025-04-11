Gold Coast Titans star AJ Brimson has become the latest State of Origin representative to consider changing international allegiances, which would see him play for a tier-one nation.

Following reports that Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Payne Haas and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui were all interested in changing their eligibility to represent Samoa, Brimson is also considering the change to represent another country other than Australia but it will have a more significant impact.

Previously playing for the QLD Maroons on four occasions between 2020 and 2023, he may have played his final match in the State of Origin arena as he looks to play for England in the Ashes series at the end of the year, per News Corp.

England is a tier-one nation, which means that he would no longer be able to play State of Origin for Queensland but is free to switch, considering he has never represented the Australian Kangaroos.

It is understood that Brimson is half-English because his mother, Vanessa, was born over there.

"I am aware that there is an interest," England coach Shaun Wane confirmed to News Corp that Brimson was interested in playing in the end-of-year Ashes series against Australia.

"I haven't taken it any further than that, but I will be looking into it this week. He is a good player."

This isn't the first time Brimson has considered changing his international eligibility and playing alongside the likes of Canberra Raiders duo Matty Nicholson and Morgan Smithies, North Queensland Cowboys back-rower John Bateman, and Sydney Roosters lock Victor Radley.

Six years ago, in 2019, Brimson considered playing for England in the World Nines tournament after being approached by then-national coach Wayne Bennett, but he turned them down and represented Australia instead under Mal Meninga.

"I just said to him, ‘Just letting you know that if I wasn't going to get picked in any of this, that I'm an option because I'm half English,'" Brimson said at the time.

"But once I spoke to Mal (Meninga), who said I should try and play for this stuff, Australia was always going to be my No.1 choice."