Former Rabbitohs premiership winner, George Burgess has booked himself a cameo appearance in a new action thriller alongside Liam Hemsworth.

The 30-year-old former England international is set to play Private Cooper in Land of Bad, which is currently filming in Queensland.

Burgess's former home of South Sydney famously has ties to the Hollywood movie scene through Russell Crowe, and it's believed the Burgess family's close relationship with Crowe helped earn George a part in the film.

Burgess's NRL career is likely at an end after only making 4 appearances for St George Illawarra Dragons last season.

After being released from the Rabbitohs in 2019, Burgess went back to the U.K to apply his trade at Wigan but a debilitating hip injury sidelined him for an extended period.

His final first-grade lifeline with Anthony Griffin at the Dragons seems to have run its course, leaving him without an NRL playing contract for next year.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Burgess is set to play for Thirroul Butchers in the Illawarra Rugby League next year.

Land of Bad is set to hit cinema screens in 2023 and follows a Delta Team trapped without weapons in the Philippines and forced to use their elite skills for survival.