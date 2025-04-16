One of the best talents coming through the Canterbury Bulldogs' pathways system, playmaker Alex Conti has opened up on turning his NRL dream into a reality and his decision to sign with the club after beginning his journey with the Wests Tigers.

Yet to lose a match in 2025, the Bulldogs have changed their fortunes around under Cameron Ciraldo and Phil Gould and completely rebuilt their roster by investing in several promising young up-and-coming players.

One of these players is Alex Conti.

A former captain of the Balmain Tigers Harold Matthews Cup side, Conti has been touted for big things since a young age and has earned several prestigious honours despite just being at the start of his rugby league career.

A member of the 2022 Junior Blues squad alongside the likes of Liam Ison, Jesse McLean, and Samuela Fainu, which saw him learn from Brad Fittler, Paul McGregor, and Boyd Cordney, Conti has excelled in rugby league and rugby union.

Previously approached about making a potential switch to the 15-man code after being named in the NSW Waratahs Academy and U16s Australian Rugby Union development squad, Conti confirmed that he is no longer playing rugby union due to wanting to focus entirely on the 13-man code.

In an exclusive interview with Zero Tackle, the young gun who has an extremely high ceiling opened up about his dream of playing in the NRL, his hope of facing his older brother later this year, and his decision to leave the Wests Tigers and sign with the Canterbury Bulldogs.

"It's an honour to wear the Bulldogs jersey. It's a really good privilege and I think a lot of boys don't take it for granted," Conti exclusively told Zero Tackle.

"It was hard (to leave the Tigers) having grown up there and it being my junior club, but I saw an opportunity at the Bulldogs, so I just took it.

"I want to take my opportunities as they come. You don't know where you're going to be playing so just want to play my best footy here, try to be consistent and stay away from injuries.

"If that NRL does come, it'd be the world! That's what everyone works for."

Conti, a Sydney Roosters fan turned Bulldogs fan, is currently playing in the SG Ball Cup competition and hopes to progress to the Jersey Flegg Cup later this season.

Due to his age, he has yet to train the first-grade squad but idolises the way Penrith Panthers star Nathan Cleary controls the game with his kicking and remains calm under pressure, especially in the big moments.

Learning under Josh Jackson and Steve Turner, he could potentially face off against his older brother Levi Conti later this year. Levi Conti is currently signed to the Wests Tigers Jersey Flegg Cup squad.

"He's really helped my development and is always critiquing me on what I should be doing in the game which is good to have," Alex Conti added.

"It'd be pretty good (to play with each other) but we'll see how it goes. We didn't play much together. I had a couple of games when I was really young, but other than that, not really.

"(My family) have been a massive part of my journey. They really helped me and they have really guided me.

"They're always critiquing me and always keeping me honest and accountable."