Since 1908, the rivalry between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Sydney Roosters has been regarded as the fiercest in the NRL and has continually escalated over the years.

Whether it was playing in grand finals, poaching players or stealing junior territories from one another, there has been a clear hatred between the two clubs for over a century.

In the latest chapter in the book of feuds between the Rabbitohs and Roosters, the storylines are again mounting up as we head into Friday night, where the two teams will compete for the Ron Coote.

The Rabbitohs have accused their opponents of trying to "cannibalise" their junior ranks. Brandon Smith will face his former team. A loss would likely see the Roosters miss out on the NRL Finals.

The match also marks the first time childhood friends Hugo Savala and Tallis Duncan will finally get the chance to line up against one another for the very first time in the NRL.

"He was probably my closest friend growing up. I was always at his house," Duncan told Zero Tackle.

Having attended South Coogee Primary School together, there will be no love lost between the two friends, who still speak to each other daily, when they run out onto the field on Friday night.

However, Duncan had nothing but nice things to say about the Sydney Roosters playmaker, who made his debut earlier this season and has been a key piece alongside Sam Walker in the club's run to the finals.

"We went to primary school together and I'm really proud of what he's done," Duncan said.

"He has always been a great halfback, directing the team around. He's got a great kicking game, and he grew up playing a bit of AFL as well.

"I know his parents, Scott and Theresa. They're great people and real close with his brother and sisters growing up. They're a great family."

Reflecting on the past, the memory that stands out more than playing school or club football together, or sitting around playing cards, is the battle they used to have on the beaches of the Eastern Suburbs.

"We used to go to the beach a lot when we were kids, and we'd have to draw a big field on the sand, and at the start, there might be six or eight kids playing, and then towards the end, there would be 40 random kids playing on the beach," Duncan said.

"It would always start off light and friendly, and then towards the end, there was always a couple of fights. Pretty much everyone would end up in scratches and fights."

With Duncan set to be on the left edge, Hugo Savala, who plays on the right side of the field, will be directly opposite his close friend. However, the halfback admits that he is ready for the challenge.

"It'll be fun and hopefully we can catch up after the game, and it'll be good," Savala said.

"He's a great bloke and I haven't gotten to see a lot of him in the last few years because he's playing for Souths, but he's always going to be a great mate of mine.

"We probably stayed at each other's house once a week, and we would just go down to the beach.

"He's such a hard worker and is such a great footy player."