Just days out from inking another chapter in their book of feuds in the form of a Round 27 derby, the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Sydney Roosters have locked heads yet again.\r\n\r\nThis time, it comes in the form of an explosive complaint letter, filed by the Rabbitohs against the Roosters earlier this week.\r\n\r\nAccording to The Daily Telegraph, the turf war was sparked once again after it was reported that the Roosters had poached a junior player from the Rabbitohs, prompting a review request into the former's recruitment process.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_221792" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 04: Nat Butcher of the Roosters runs the ball during the round five NRL match between South Sydney Rabbitohs and Sydney Roosters at Accor Stadium, on April 04, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brett Hemmings\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nThe Bunnies have reportedly accused their rivals of trying to “cannibalise” their junior ranks, following the news of 17-year-old prodigy Keone Anitelea-Tsioussis' club switch.\r\n\r\nHis move has once again sparked the argument of the Roosters' unfair use of Matraville Sports High School, a ground that the Rabbitohs believe should belong to them.\r\n\r\nRabbitohs chief Blake Solly has reportedly since submitted a letter to NSWRL chief executive David Trodden, outlining his concerns over the Roosters allegedly stealing one of their own players.\r\n\r\nHe claims that it was a direct result of the muddied waters over boundaries.\r\n\r\n"This is an immediate and grave example of the Roosters, in having their Harold Matthews and SG Ball teams train in the South Sydney area, providing an incentive for South Sydney juniors to consider playing with the Roosters in circumstances where if the Roosters trained within their own area, that incentive would not exist," Solly wrote.\r\n\r\n"The Roosters are intent on cannibalising an adjoining junior league or pathways program."\r\n\r\nTrodden is yet to respond.