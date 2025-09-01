South Sydney RabbitohsHarold Matthews Cup star utility Keone Anitelea-Tsioussis has reportedly left the club to join the Sydney Roosters.

The Rabbitohs had previously indicated their priority was retaining the young gun, but he has since elected to move to the Roosters.

Anitelea-Tsioussis captained the Rabbitohs' Harold Matthews Cup team this year to a preliminary final and can play any of halfback, five-eighth, or lock.

The highly-touted youngster's move to the Roosters is just one in a host of junior steals for the club in recent years, with the Va'a brothers - Xavier and De La Salle - both on the verge of cracking first-grade after being poached from the Brisbane Broncos' noses a number of years ago.

He has played both rugby league and rugby union during his pathways career, with the Waratahs also missing out on his services by his signing to the Roosters, which has been reported by News Corp.

The Rabbitohs, in a previous update, labelled the youngster a player with natural leadership skills and a well-rounded game with the ability to kick, pass and run.

He is likely to turn out for the Roosters in the SG Ball Cup competition next season before pushing through the club's Jersey Flegg and eventually NSW Cup programs over the coming years.