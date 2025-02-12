The Penrith Panthers have added another chapter to their fierce rivalry with the Melbourne Storm after abruptly cancelling a pre-season trial match against the North Sydney Bears - the Storm's feeder team.

The move comes after Melbourne withdrew several key players from the Bears' squad, leaving Penrith unimpressed with the quality of the opposition just weeks out from the NRL's season opener in Las Vegas.

The Panthers were originally scheduled to face the Bears in what was meant to be a final tune-up before their high-profile clash in Vegas, but when the Storm pulled Morgan Harper, Ben Talty, Tui Katoa and Nathaniel Roache out to bolster their own trial team in New Zealand, Penrith's coaching staff felt the contest no longer met their standards.

“We wanted a decent quality team, and Norths were the best option,” Panthers coach Ivan Cleary explained.

“[But] we didn't really get what we thought we were going to get.”

Cleary didn't mince words when describing the potential lineup the Bears would've fielded, dismissively referring to it as a “Ron Massey team,” (a third-tier competition, well below the NRL and the NSW Cup) - a jab that would have hit the mark and ignited tensions.

While trial matches are often low-stakes affairs designed to iron out combinations and give fringe players a run, this cancellation has rekindled the simmering tension between Penrith and Melbourne - two clubs that have clashed in two of the past five grand finals.

The latest spat has added another layer to the narrative.

The Storm have remained tight-lipped about Penrith's decision. Their approach to managing their player roster is understandable, however.

With the NRL's season-opener in Las Vegas looming, the Storm are fine-tuning their squad, prioritising combinations and fitness in their own trials.

Penrith, meanwhile, will now pivot to a trial match against the Sea Eagles, which will be far from ideal preparation as many of their top-line players will also be focused on Round One.

The Panthers are dealing with significant roster changes heading into 2025, having lost key figures including Jarome Luai, Sunia Turuva and James Fisher-Harris.

In contrast, the Storm have retained the bulk of their squad and are considered early favourites for the premiership.