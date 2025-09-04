Over the last month, speculation has grown surrounding the future of Siliva Havili.

Without a contract at the South Sydney Rabbitohs next season, Havili still plans to play on in 2026, which would be his 13th season in rugby league.

His versatility to play hooker or in the front row has proved invaluable for the injury-ravaged Rabbitohs, with the Tongan international featuring 22 times this season.

It was reported by Zero Tackle three weeks ago that St Helens RLFC had emerged as the front-runners for Havili's signature.

However, new details have surfaced from All Out Rugby League claiming that Havili's name has been thrown infront of clubs again this week, which suggests that any deal with the Saints is far from complete.

The 32-year-old has previously spoken about his openness to moving to England to continue his career.

“That's definitely an option (to go to England)," Havili told the Australian Associated Press.

"I've got a young family to look after. I'm open to every option and everything out there."