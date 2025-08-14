Linked with at least two rival NRL teams, a surprising front-runner has emerged to secure the services of Tongan international and South Sydney Rabbitohs forward utility Siliva Havili for the 2026 season.

One of nine Rabbitohs players who are currently without a contract for next season, the 32-year-old has shown he still has plenty to give on the rugby league field and wants to continue playing heading into 2026.

Beginning his career in 2014, Havili has appeared in 170 matches in first-grade for four different teams and is currently on the books at South Sydney, having arrived at the club in 2022.

Previously admitting that he was weighing up a potential move overseas to the Super League competition, Zero Tackle understands that St Helens RLFC have emerged as a leading candidate to secure Havili's services.

This comes after the 17-time Tongan international, who will have no shortage of suitors if he decides to remain in the NRL, had attracted the interest of both the Canterbury Bulldogs and Parramatta Eels.

"That's definitely an option (to go to England). I've got options to play here too," Havili told the Australian Associated Press a fortnight ago.