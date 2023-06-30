Gold Coast Titans halfback Toby Sexton has reportedly met with the Canterbury Bulldogs as he begins the search for a new NRL club.

It was revealed earlier in the week that Sexton has been granted permission from the Titans to negotiate his departure from the club.

Sexton has fallen down the pecking order at the Titans this year, playing just a single first-grade game. Instead, Tanah Boyd, who leapfrogged him at the end of last season, has retained the number seven jersey at the struggling outfit.

In a new halves combination alongside Kieran Foran, the lack of wins on the board ultimately led to Justin Holbrook's departure from the Gold Coast, but are yet to cause significant change in the halves.

At just 22 years of age, Sexton spent most of 2022 in the NRL, having broken out at the end of 2021. The 22-year-old, rated as one of the best young halves in the game, has instead spent most of 2023 in the QLD Cup for the Tweed Seagulls, coming up with 9 try assists in 10 games.

News Corp are reporting that Sexton has met with the Bulldogs after flying to Sydney this week, and could sign with them for 2024.

The Bulldogs have been reportedly interested in securing Ben Hunt's services, although that seems unlikely with the Queensland Origin representative wanting to return north of the Tweed, and the Dragons currently blocking his request for an exit.

The Titans have since joined the race for Hunt, which would only serve to push Hunt further down the pecking order. It's believed they also need the salary from Sexton if they were to sign Hunt.

Sexton is believed to be on around $500,000 next year at the Titans - the last of his current deal.

The Bulldogs' potential link to Hunt, as well as a bundle of other players, means they still have salary cap available in an attempt to fill the final places in their roster, and it could lead to Sexton being signed.

The club have Matt Burton as their key man in the halves, but still have key decisions to make on a number of players, including Kyle Flanagan, who could depart at the end of 2023.

That ultimately could entice Sexton to the Bulldogs, where he would likely be battling with Karl Oloapu for a permanent spot in the club's halves.