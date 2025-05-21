The Parramatta Eels have confirmed four re-signings, with star centre Will Penisini, forwards Sam Tuivaiti and Toni Mataele, and young half Ronald Volkman all committing to the club.

Penisini is the biggest name of the four, committing his future to the Eels until at least the end of 2026 and taking up a player option in his favour in doing so.

The gun centre has become one of the club's most consistent performers in recent times.

“Will is a class act on and off the field,” Parramatta head of football Mark O'Neill said in a club statement.

“He loves the Club and brings strike, leadership, and professionalism to our squad. We're delighted he's staying with us as we continue to build our playing roster."

Tuivaiti, on the other hand, has re-signed with the club for two years.

An Eels pathways product, he has been part of the first-grade side this year and at 20 years of age now has seven NRL appearances under his belt after debuting in Round 1 against the Melbourne Storm.

“Sam has worked incredibly hard to earn this opportunity under Head Coach Jason Ryles,” O'Neill said.

“As a Club we have allowed time for Sam to develop and best prepare him for the rigours of NRL football which he has contributed very well in the matches he has played so far. Sam is of great character, and we are excited about what's to come for him over the next few years.”

Mataele and Volkman meanwhile have both signed on until the end of 2026, with Volkman joining the top squad in doing so after joining this year on a train and trial deal.

“Toni has shown tremendous potential and determination to succeed throughout his journey in our elite pathways,” O'Neill said.

“His progression has been impressive, and his recent NRL debut was a well-earned reward for the effort he has put into his training and his game. We believe he has a big future at the Eels.”

“Ronald is a skillful and intelligent footballer. He has overcome a lot of adversity in recent years but appears to have found a home at the Eels. We're excited to support his continued growth in our system.”