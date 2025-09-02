The final round of the NRL season can often be somewhat lacklustre, with the majority of the ladder usually cemented.\r\n\r\nThis year's final round, however, is expected to be one of its most exciting rounds of the season, due in part to four highly anticipated debutants scheduled to play their first NRL game in Round 27.\r\n\r\nThe first of the bunch will be Heamasi Makasini, the Wests Tigers prodigy who has impressed scouts every time he's touched a rugby league football.\r\n\r\nSources tell Zero Tackle that Makasini will be debuting this weekend for the Tigers, after completing his high school rugby union season two weeks ago. Whispers are that the 18-year-old will play on the wing.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_209979" align="alignnone" width="840"] Heamasi Makasini in action. (Photo: Wests Tigers Media)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nHe will face off against the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday, who will debut two young stars themselves.\r\n\r\nThe first will be rugby convert Cooper Bai, the highly-touted lock who has carved up in the Titans QLD Cup side.\r\n\r\nHe is expected to debut off the bench, according to Travis Meyn.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_209151" align="alignnone" width="2560"] LYON, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 24: Carter Gordon of Australia applauds the fans at full-time following the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Wales and Australia at Parc Olympique on September 24, 2023 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Chris Hyde\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nAlongside him will be Wallaby convert Carter Gordon, who will finally get a shot at first grade after making the switch from rugby union and joining the Titans for 2025 and 2026.\r\n\r\nGordon was touted to be the next star for the Titans. However, due to a spinal issue that sidelined him for most of the 2025 season, fans were unable to witness him at the NRL level.\r\n\r\nHe will get his shot this weekend, likely lining up in the centres, on the opposite edge of Makasini.\r\n\r\nThe final debutant this weekend is one Manly Sea Eagles fans will be ecstatic to see.\r\n\r\nJoey Walsh, who has been widely regarded as the next great half to succeed Daly Cherry-Evans, will get his shot this weekend, with Anthony Seibold confirming his debut.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_217598" align="alignnone" width="2560"] Joey Walsh in action. (Photo: Joel Seeto (Manly Media))[\/caption]\r\n\r\n"We will give him the back-end of the game," Seibold told The Daily Telegraph.\r\n\r\n"It will give him an opportunity to play with ‘Chez' in the halves.\r\n\r\n"It's a good reward for Joey - he's been going great in second grade and was very good again last weekend."\r\n\r\nSeibold admitted the plan was to allow him some NRL time before the season concludes, with the hope of preparing him ahead of a gruelling preseason.\r\n\r\n"We thought it would be a good opportunity to give him some time and for him to make his debut before he gets another pre-season."\r\n\r\nHe will come off the bench and will partner with ‘DCE' in the skipper's final game with the Sea Eagles.