The NRL's match review committee have elected to charge just four players from Saturday's action in Round 4 despite ten being placed on report across the three games.

Of the four charged, only Penrith Panthers' hooker Mitch Kenny will face a suspension for a hip drop tackle which saw him sin binned and Parramatta Eels fullback Isaiah Iongi leave the field with a knee injury.

Kenny, who has been slapped with a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge and is on a first offence, will be able to accept a one-match ban with an early guilty plea, and would risk a second by fighting it at the NRL judiciary.

Coach Ivan Cleary implored officials post-game to re-assess the rules around the hip drop tack