The North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed the addition of journeyman Thomas Mikaele to their squad for 2024.

Far from the heights of a starting role at previous clubs though, the forward has signed a one-year development list deal. That will allow Mikaele to train with the top squad over the summer, before starting the year in QLD Cup.

Without either a promotion to the Top 30 - which seems unlikely given North Queensland's other priorities - or an exemption from the NRL due to injuries, he will be eligible to appear in first-grade for Todd Payten's side from Round 11.

The 25-year-old has been on a rugby league journey in recent seasons. Playing the first 66 games of his career with the Wests Tigers between 2019 and 2022, he left the joint-venture in mid-2022 to join the Warrington Wolves.

That lasted all of a year before he returned in mid-2023 and joined the Gold Coast Titans. After just one NRL game, he returned to the Wolves to close out the 2023 season where he played the final 7 of his 25 games for the club.

Now with 92 top flight games under his belt, Mikaele left Warrington at the end of 2023 to return to Australia, and has now linked with the Townsville-based outfit.

The club's director of football Michael Luck said the Cowboys were 'fortunate' to secure the forward.

“We're fortunate to have the opportunity to secure a player of Tom's calibre and experience this late in the pre-season,” Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck said.

“Tom is a powerfully built middle forward, who not only adds depth to our squad, but we believe can make a significant impact for us at NRL level.”

Mikaele has already arrived in Townsville and completed his first training session with the club on Thursday.