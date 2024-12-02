Brenden Santi, a former Wests Tigers forward and Italian international, has signed a new contract for the 2025 season to continue his rugby league playing career.

Santi will re-join the York Knights for next season, who compete in the Betfred Championship (otherwise known as the Rugby Football League Championship) - the second tier of the English Super League.

A member of Italy's national team in the past three Rugby League World Cups, Santi is a former Australian Schoolboys captain and NRL forward who played 11 games for the Wests Tigers between 2014 and 2015.

He also spent time in the Canterbury Bulldogs junior system and the Parramatta Eels (2014) but failed to register a single NRL first-grade game for either team.

His career also includes stints with the Townsville Blackhawks in the QLD Cup, French side Toulouse Olympique, Newcastle Thunder and the Keighley Cougars.

"I'm really happy Brenden's agreed to go again with York Knights," York coach Mark Applegarth said.

"I thought he was an excellent member of the pack last year. He offered not only a high level of rugby but some great leadership, and he'll be another important voice for some of the younger members of the squad.

"I love everything he's about. He plays very tough and puts his body on the line every time he crosses that whitewash, so I'm delighted he's on board for 2025."

Embed from Getty Images