Former Sydney Roosters duo Ben Marschke and Ben Thomas have both signed new deals that will allow them to continue their rugby league playing career heading into this season.

The duo who played in the 2023 NSW Cup Grand Final for the North Sydney Bears and will remain in the Rugby League Central Coast (RLCC) competition for the 2025 season after inking contract extensions with the Kincumber Colts.

The twin brother of former St George Illawarra Dragons playmaker Jesse Marschke, Ben appeared in 13 first-grade appearances for the Roosters in 2021 after being called up from their feeder club and has spent time in the Canterbury Bulldogs and Penrith Panthers reserve-grade system.

On the other hand, Thomas last played in the NRL in 2023 and made seven appearances for the Bondi-based club between 2021 and 2023.

He was also a member of the club's Under-20s premiership-winning team in 2016.