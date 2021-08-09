Kyle Flanagan could be on his way back to the Cronulla Sharks for the remainder of the season on a loan move.

Despite the August deadline for player movement passing, the Sharks could still acquire a loan of Flanagan or other players if their own injury problems and squad depth called for it, particularly with the competition bubbled in Queensland.

It's understood Kyle Flanagan has been raised as a possible target for an injury-hit Cronulla team, according to Brent Read, who spoke on Triple M Radio.

Cronulla is currently shorthanded after Shaun Johnson's season-ending injury. This comes on the back of Matt Moylan struggling to find fitness after his calf injury.

Read told Triple M that there are a few players on the radar for the Sharks in order to compensate for their current injury list.

“A week ago the Sharks were linked with a handful of halves – Sean O’Sullivan at the Warriors and Billy Waters of the Tigers,” Read said.

“They were on their radar when they had some problems in the halves and lacked a bit of depth. They’ve got some guys out injured."

One name that Read had heard is a current Bulldog player who is unable to solidify themselves on the team. Kyle Flanagan has only played three games since round 10 and could be reunited with his former teammates.

“There’s another name that has appeared on the radar of the Sharks – Kyle Flanagan."

“He’s not getting a game at Canterbury, he’s a former Shark and his dad was the coach there."

“Don’t be surprised if his name is discussed by the club if they have more problems in the halves."

“I’m not saying it will happen but they are looking at potential alternatives if they lose another half.”

Former legend Laurie Daley was honest in his assessment of Flanagan's season after being dropped after just one game. He told Sky Sports Radio's Big Sports Breakfast that Flanagan hasn't made the most of his chances and has yet to improve.

“...I think they’ve given them plenty of chances,” Daley said.

“That’s the thing... You’d think if you’re given plenty of chances you go back and learn from your mistakes, you find out what you need to do well and when you’re presented with another opportunity you grab it with both hands."

While Daley acknowledges his potential and attributes, he admits that there are still big flaws in the playmakers game.

“I think he needs to just look at his game, he needs to physically get bigger. He’s not a big guy. He has his issues defensively and teams really target him and centralise their attack at him at times," he told Sky Sport.

"He’s got all the skills. He can kick, he can pass, he doesn’t challenge the line as much as what he should be — but he can do that."

“So he looks as though he’s just lost all confidence at the moment and needs to go away and get his body and head right.”

A return to where it all began could be the best thing for Flanagan. He is yet to find the form that got him a three-year $1 million at the end of last season.

There had been rumblings earlier in the season about a return to the Sharks for Flanagan. Since then, the Sharks have acquired more injuries and Flanagan has been dropped a further two times.