In exciting news for Sharks fans, former halfback Kyle Flanagan could be heading back to his humble beginnings at Endeavour Field next season.

The 22-year-old, who has already played for three sides in the Sydney region in his short career, has been linked to a return to the club which gave him a start in the NRL.

According to Wide World of Sport’s The Mole, there is a real probability that should Canterbury get their hands on promising Broncos half Tyson Gamble, then Flanagan could head out the door.

Flanagan, who debuted for the Sharks in 2018 at the age of 19, hasn’t set the world alight since his move to the Bulldogs from the Rosters.

He was dragged from the field in the side’s 32-12 loss in Round 9 against St. George Illawarra off the back of a poor first half display, and was left out of the side last week against the Raiders.

With the Sharks suddenly facing the real possibility of having depleted creative reserves off the back of Chad Townsend sealing his move up north, it would make sense for Flanagan to move back considering his subpar position within the Bulldogs squad.

However, there is no question that both sides are in strife this year, with the Bulldogs sitting rock-bottom of the ladder, whilst Cronulla are too toiling down the foot of the table in 14th spot.

This week, Trent Barrett’s side face the Titans – who are sitting just outside the eight, whilst the Sharks face the sixth-placed Dragons.