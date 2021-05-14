The Canterbury Bulldogs have locked in on two off-contract rival targets in Shark Toby Rudolf and Bronco Tyson Gamble.

Cronulla could be losing the race for Toby Rudolf’s signature, with the forward having reportedly toured Belmore facilities, per Fox Sports‘ James Hooper.

It has been previously reported that Rudolf is on top of the cashed-up Canterbury’s wish list, without making any formal offers to the 25-year old.

New Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon has been charged with the big job of retaining a host of off-contract guns, but the club has already missed out on one of their big targets in star Broncos signing Adam Reynolds.

It is believed that Cronulla initially lowballed Reynolds and took too long to bring a bigger offer to the table. And now, they risk the same outcome with one of their own in Rudolf.

Rudolf has made 29 NRL appearances all for the Sharks since making his first-grade debut in 2020.

Meanwhile, The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the Bulldogs are set to launch a bid for Brisbane halfback Gamble, with Kyle Flanagan struggling to establish himself as the club’s long-term No. 7.

With Lachlan Lewis and Jeremy Marshall-King off-contract at the end of the season, Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett is reportedly looking to sure up his halves depth.

The Sydney Morning Herald report states that Brisbane’s signing of Reynolds to play the No. 7 has reportedly set off a chain reaction in the playmaker market that could affect several clubs.

Gamble now finds himself behind Reynolds and Kotoni Staggs in the halfback pecking order, which could cause him to assess his options.

The Melbourne Storm have also tried to pry Gamble, but being stuck behind Jahrome Hughes and Cameron Munster, he would find himself in a similar situation as he is currently.

Gamble, 24, has made five NRL career appearances, including a previous at stint at the Wests Tigers where he made his debut in 2018 before moving to the Broncos in 2020.