SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 16: Moses Mbye of the Tigers looks on before the round 1 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles at Leichhardt Oval on March 16, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

St George Illawarra are understood to have requested the services of Tigers utility Moses Mbye via a mid-season move to Kogarah.

As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald’s Michael Chammas, the Dragons and Mbye have already held discussions over a move for next season, with the Saints now keen to lure the 27-year-old to the Red V in the coming weeks.

Mbye was granted permission by the Tigers in March to assess his options elsewhere from the 2022 season, with the former Maroons back expressing some interest in returning to his home state.

“I’m from Queensland so a return home has some appeal for me,” Mbye told The Daily Telegraph last month.

“I haven’t spoken to the Cowboys formally but I won’t say no to them or the Broncos.

“If the Cowboys come to me, I’m more than happy to speak to them and weigh up what’s a good opportunity to play to my potential again.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JULY 21: Moses Mbye of the Tigers runs with the ball during the round 19 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at ANZ Stadium on July 21, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

“I will see there the dominoes fall in the next few months.

“If the Cowboys or Broncos wanted me this year or next, I‘d consider it.”

The Dragons are now the frontrunner to sign the former Bulldog, but are understood to be keen on landing Mbye’s signature in the coming weeks as opposed to waiting out the remainder of the season.

The Herald reports that the Tigers are keen to hold onto Mbye for the foreseeable future, with his versatility offering as a key asset to coach Michael Maguire.

Mbye started at five-eighth in the Tigers’ 36-18 win over Newcastle during Magic Round, with Adam Doueihi manning the centres alongside Joseph Leilua.

Friday’s spot in the starting lineup was just the third time this season Mbye has featured in the 13, holding down spots in the No.6 and No.4 jumpers the past fortnight after coming off the pine in the seven rounds prior.

