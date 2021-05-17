St George Illawarra are understood to have requested the services of Tigers utility Moses Mbye via a mid-season move to Kogarah.

As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald’s Michael Chammas, the Dragons and Mbye have already held discussions over a move for next season, with the Saints now keen to lure the 27-year-old to the Red V in the coming weeks.

Mbye was granted permission by the Tigers in March to assess his options elsewhere from the 2022 season, with the former Maroons back expressing some interest in returning to his home state.

MOSES MBYE

Five-Eighth Wests Tigers ROUND 10 STATS 1

Try Assists 58

Kick Metres 1

LB Assists

“I’m from Queensland so a return home has some appeal for me,” Mbye told The Daily Telegraph last month.

“I haven’t spoken to the Cowboys formally but I won’t say no to them or the Broncos.

“If the Cowboys come to me, I’m more than happy to speak to them and weigh up what’s a good opportunity to play to my potential again.

“I will see there the dominoes fall in the next few months.

“If the Cowboys or Broncos wanted me this year or next, I‘d consider it.”

The Dragons are now the frontrunner to sign the former Bulldog, but are understood to be keen on landing Mbye’s signature in the coming weeks as opposed to waiting out the remainder of the season.

The Herald reports that the Tigers are keen to hold onto Mbye for the foreseeable future, with his versatility offering as a key asset to coach Michael Maguire.

Mbye started at five-eighth in the Tigers’ 36-18 win over Newcastle during Magic Round, with Adam Doueihi manning the centres alongside Joseph Leilua.

Michael Maguire’s call to shift Adam Doueihi from five-eighth to the centres was maligned but it turned out to be a masterstroke. Great to see Moses Mbye rejuvenate as a half, Luke Brooks fire and Doueihi thrive, and still set up a try with a grubber, in the centres.#NRL — Zachary Gates (@_zacharygates) May 14, 2021

Friday’s spot in the starting lineup was just the third time this season Mbye has featured in the 13, holding down spots in the No.6 and No.4 jumpers the past fortnight after coming off the pine in the seven rounds prior.