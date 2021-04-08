Out-of-favour Wests utility Moses Mbye has revealed his desires to return home to Queensland after being shown the door by the Tigers.

The 27-year-old has flagged an interest to land at either the Broncos or Cowboys should he depart Concord, with both clubs looking to strengthen their playmaking stocks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mbye remains contracted to the Tigers until the end of the 2022 season on an $800,000-per-season deal, but with the club permitting the option to look elsewhere for his playing future the former Maroons representative could be set for an early release.

The Cowboys have made their interest in reinforcing their halves known, with growing interest in Rabbitohs captain Adam Reynolds, Broncos young gun Tom Dearden and Tiger Luke Brooks.

According to News Corp, Mbye has already held talks with Cowboys recruitment manager Dane Campbell, with the former Canterbury star stating there would be strong interest in returning to Queensland.

“I’m from Queensland so a return home has some appeal for me,” Mbye said, per The Daily Telegraph.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I haven’t spoken to the Cowboys formally but I won’t say no to them or the Broncos.

“If the Cowboys come to me, I’m more than happy to speak to them and weigh up what’s a good opportunity to play to my potential again.

“I will see there the dominoes fall in the next few months.

“If the Cowboys or Broncos wanted me this year or next, I‘d consider it.”

Mbye has played the past three matches of the season from the interchange, amassing just 122 minutes of game time across that period.

The Tigers will face the Cowboys at Leichardt Oval on Sunday in what could be a trial to impress North Queensland coach Todd Payten.