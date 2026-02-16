Former NRL winger Matt Utai is fighting for his life in hospital after he was shot twice in an attack near Greenacre on Tuesday morning.

As per The Daily Telegraph, Utai was shot in his stomach and in his leg and is currently in critical condition.

An SUV was found later set ablaze, with police investigating the crime scene and the torched car.

Emergency services were called at 6:00am to rush to Greenacre, with reports of a shooting, where Utai was then transported to the hospital.

Utai played the bulk of his career at the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs before making a switch to the Wests Tigers in the twilight of his career.

The former winger played 167 first-grade NRL games, scoring 85 tries from 2002 to 2013, and took place on the wing in the Bulldogs' 2004 premiership win.