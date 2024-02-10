Former NRL journeyman Tautau Moga has found a new home for the 2024 season after last playing in the NRL for the St George Illawarra Dragons.

After playing NRL first grade last season, Moga has linked up with the Western Suburbs Devils, who compete in the Mojo Holmes Illawarra Cup for the 2024 season.

His arrival to the Devils comes after the club posted on their social media pages that former NRL hooker James Segeyaro has backed out of his decision to play with the club this upcoming season.

It is understood that before his decision to play for the Devils, the outside back was on the radar of several Super League clubs as late as October last year.

A former Australian Schoolboy representative in 2010 and Under 20 Queensland player in 2012, he would have become the youngest Sydney Roosters debutant in 73 years in 2011 if the NRL hadn't brought in a new rule into place barring players under the age of 18 from playing at first-grade level.

In 12 seasons at the NRL level, he represented the Sydney Roosters, Cowboys, Brisbane Broncos, Knights, Rabbitohs and most recently, the St George Illawarra Dragons in the past two seasons.

The 29-year-old scored 13 tries in 13 appearances for the Dragons in the past two years, adding to his career tally of 36 tries in 87 NRL games. Moga has also represented Samoa on three occasions.