Former NRL forward Franklin Pele has joined yet another team but this time he has decided to switch sporting codes to rugby union.\r\n\r\nBeginning the season with the\u00a0Bradford Bulls\u00a0who compete in the RFL Championship - the second-tier of the English\u00a0Super League - Pele dramatically walked out on the club in May.\r\n\r\nReported at the time that the Bulls were considering legal action against him, Pele has agreed to join Racing Club de Narbonne, a team competing in the third division of French rugby union, taking his talents away from the 13-man code.\r\n\r\n"No Bradford Bulls player, nor individual ever has been or ever will be bigger than the club itself," a club spokesperson for the Bradford Bulls said in May.\r\n\r\n"Any contracted player must fully be committed to representing the club, its badge and its supporters.\r\n\r\n"Franklin Pele\u00a0has, therefore, played his last match for our club."\r\n\r\nTouted as an impact player of the interchange bench, he unfortunately never lived up to expectations and spent most of his tenure in the\u00a0NSW Cup for the feeder teams of the Canterbury Bulldogs and Cronulla Sharks.\r\n\r\nHowever, he did manage seven first-grade appearances in the NRL between 2021 and 2023.\r\n\r\nStill only 24, he could very well make his way back to rugby league in the future, but it is unlikely he will return to Australia anytime soon.\r\n\r\n"The player's sudden departure allows talented players within our existing squad, who do want to play for us, an opportunity to further impress and secure a regular place in our matchday 17," the statement added.\r\n\r\n"It also allows the club to look elsewhere to see if there are any players of the required standard contractually available to add competition and further depth to our existing, exciting squad.\r\n\r\n"The club is considering its legal position and will be making no further comment at this stage, as we focus fully on a huge on-field week for the club, its players and fans."