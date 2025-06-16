Konrad Hurrell, a former NRL centre for the Gold Coast Titans and New Zealand Warriors, has agreed to join a new team that will keep him overseas.

After signing a one-year contract extension with St Helens RLFC in November, Hurrell has agreed to a two-week loan deal to join the Bradford Bulls who compete in the RFL Championship - the second-tier of the English Super League competitions.

Last playing in the NRL in 2018, the 12-time Tongan international was a powerhouse in the centres and was extremely quick for his size but lacked consistency and struggled to keep himself in shape.

This saw him play 71 matches and score 41 tries for the New Zealand Warriors (2012-16) and 45 matches and 14 tries for the Gold Coast Titans (2016-18). He was also selected to represent the World All-Stars in 2016.

“It's very exciting, clearly Konrad has played at a high level of Rugby League for a number of years," Bradford Bulls coach Brian Noble said in a statement.

"He is a Tongan international, he has played in the World All Stars and has made headlines wherever he has been, so for him to choose us is fantastic.

“He ticks those boxes [being a box office player] so I think the Bradford fans will be pleased.

"He has been out injured for a few weeks, but he is back fully fit and good to go. It shows the ambition of the board and our true ambitions for this year."

"We've seen a couple of players leave and we have picked up some injuries again, so it was important we filled the space with the right person and I don't believe in bringing in anyone who isn't as good or better than what we have got," the Braford Bulls head coach added.

“We know he can come in and make a difference, there is always a lot of noise around players being happy and making sure they want to play.

"Konrad wants to play and I have no doubt about his ability to come in and make a difference to us.”