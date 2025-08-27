Following the recent axing of Newcastle Knights coach Adam O'Brien, a host of names have been thrown up for his successor.

Among those names are Justin Holbrook, Willie Peters, and, most notably, current Knights assistant Blake Green, who has been touted as the favourite to take over the position by multiple outlets.

Despite the calls for Green to take over as coach, it seems some anonymous former Knights stars aren't as keen on his appointment, according to The Daily Telegraph.

"Green isn't about Newcastle," said one former Knight.

“I wouldn't think Blake Green is the right fit,” another chimed in.

"Green is unproven,” a third former Knights star agreed.

The former clubmen were unwilling to endorse Green as the club's next coach, with a new name being thrown into the hat instead.

"I'd go for Brian McDermott. I reckon he would be terrific for Newcastle," said Marc Glanville, who played 189 games for the Knights.

"He is currently an assistant here with the Knights, and he coached Leeds in England.”

He touched on the success of former Knights coach Mal Reilly and believes McDermott could bring a similar experience to the club.

"We were successful with Mal Reilly, so why not? Brian is in the system here for a couple of years and knows the players.”

Jarrod Mullen, who played 211 games at Newcastle and has applied to be Newcastle's kicking coach next year, also called for McDermott to be considered.

"I've heard great things about McDermott," said Mullen.

“He would bring that steel defensively.

”That's what the club has been built on: toughness.”

While no coach has been officially decided upon by Knights management, it's clear that Green is unwanted by former club stars, which could influence who takes the coaching role in 2026.