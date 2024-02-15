Bryan Fletcher, a former NRL forward who played over 10 games for the Kangaroos, has labelled Canberra Raiders player Matthew Timoko as the best centre in the NRL.

Coming off a career-best season, Timoko played every game for the Raiders last season before being awarded a call-up in the New Zealand Kiwis squad for the Pacific Championship.

The 24-year-old's season consisted of 11 tries and was a crucial part in getting the club into the finals despite a first-round exit to the Newcastle Knights.

As he looks to continue his form in 2024, Fletcher revealed why Timoko is the best centre in the NRL.

A crucial position on any team, other centres in the competition include Joseph Manu, Kotoni Staggs, Bradman Best, and three-time premiership winner Stephen Crichton.

“They have two players there who I think are the best in their position” Fletcher said on SEN 1170 The Run Home.

“Joe Tapine… and Matt Timoko, I think in the centres, he is (the best).

“What he does, he does it all himself, he comes back on that line where he just goes through the middle.

“He's big and strong, and fast, he didn't have a five-eighth throwing him a long ball and putting him through holes.

“I mean Joey Manu is very similar… but I just love watching him play.”

