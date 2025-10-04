The St George Illawarra Dragons are in the process of building and reshaping their club culture, with the hopes of returning the franchise to the finals after close to a decade.

While recently-retired Dragons prop Ben Murdoch-Masila won't be part of the side's on-field revival after this year, he will be working behind the scenes to return the Red V to its former glory.

The 34-year-old will remain in Kogarah as a Cultural Strategy and Inclusion Officer, with the goal of enhancing the educational processes implemented within the club about culture and diversity.

The former Tonga international will be implementing the ‘Dragons Cultural Program' and will have this integrated into the club's Education and Wellbeing program.

He will also be providing education sessions and resources to players, coaches, and staff to improve cultural understanding and respectful engagement.

His new role will also put him in charge of organising cultural awareness days and celebrations, which will highlight Pacific Islander, Tongan, Samoan, Māori and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture.

Murdoch-Masila will be seen as a trusted mentor for Dragons players and will be tasked with maintaining relationships with local community groups and leaders.

The 16-year NRL veteran will hope to be part of a major cultural shift for the Dragons.