Tevita Taumoepenu, a former member of the Parramatta Eels Top 30 roster last season has signed with a new club that will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career.

Although he didn't manage to play in the NRL, Taumoepenu was one of many promising forwards on the Eels payroll before he left the club in the middle of last season to link up with the South Sydney Rabbitohs reserve-grade side.

Ahead of the upcoming season, the front-rower will remain in the NSW Cup competition for the 2025 season but has made the switch from the Rabbitohs to the Newtown Jets - an affiliate of the Cronulla Sharks.

A Maroubra Lions junior and former teammate of Peter Mamouzelos, he is a reliable player in the forward pack and does the simple things that every forward needs to do week in and week out.

Throughout his career, he has made 49 appearances in the NSW Cup over the past four seasons and will be looking to add to his tally and reach the 50-game milestone.