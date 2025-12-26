Caleb Jackson, a former centre for The Dolphins has officially agreed to a new contract that will see him link up with a new team for the 2026 season.

After not playing professional rugby league last season following back-to-back years with The Dolphins, Jackson has signed with the Ipswich Jets for the 2026 QLD Cup reserve-grade season.

Also able to play on the wing and at fullback, the 21-year-old will be looking to impress next year as he attempts to land another deal with an NRL club in the coming seasons.

Previously monitored by several teams, the former Under-19s Queensland Maroons representative scored one try and registered one try assist, four tackle busts, one line-break and ran 107 metres for them during the Under-19s State of Origin clash against New South Wales Blues in 2024.

The Ipswich Jets have also signed Braydon Guyan (Mackay Cutters), Brenton Baira (Mackay Cutters), Dantoray Lui (Redcliffe Dolphins), Kobe Tararo (Souths Logan Magpies) and Tom McGrath (Redcliffe Dolphins).

Meanwhile, the Jets have also announced the signings of former Penrith Panthers reserve-grade Ioane Seiuli from the Tweed Seagulls and Tyran Ott who spent time overseas in the United Kingdom with the Batley Bulldogs, Bradford Bulls and Dewsbury Rams.