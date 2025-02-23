The Penrith Panthers' new marquee recruit Isaiah Papali'i is confident that joining the reigning NRL premiers will help him rediscover the form that once made him one of the league's most feared edge forwards.

The former Dally M Second-Rower of the Year, who struggled to replicate his standout 2021 season during his time at the Wests Tigers, believes the Panthers' culture and high standards will provide the perfect environment for him to thrive.

“I had a few good years a few years back, and then I kind of plateaued... just didn't really progress as a player,” Papali'i said, speaking with NRL.com.

“Then [when] the opportunity came to come here I [hoped I] would be able to grow and learn off the coaches and the players around me would make me better.”

Papali'i's 2021 campaign with Parramatta was impressive as he averaged 137 running metres and made 108 tackle busts, earning widespread acclaim.

However, his form dipped during his stint at the Tigers, leaving him frustrated and eager for a fresh start.

“I think reflecting on it, it is a little bit frustrating. But I can't really do anything about those years that have gone by now. It's about trying to look forward and put in the work, so I have no excuse to not play well and be best prepared I can to keep progressing and growing,” he said.

The 25-year-old has embraced the Panthers' rigorous pre-season training, crediting the club's environment for his improved physical and mental preparation.

“I've also got to look at myself and how I looked after myself and how I prepared for games,” Papali'i said.

“I want to make sure that my backyard is looked after and that I'm ready to play whenever I get the opportunity.”

Papali'i is likely to form part of a new-look left edge at Penrith, alongside young guns Blaize Talagi, Casey McLean and Paul Alamoti.

He is excited about the potential of the combination and is focused on continuous improvement.

“It's a new edge, but we've been chipping away at it together,” Papali'i said.

“We've been sitting down in the video room, talking to coaches and getting reps under our belt.

“We'll keep working on that. It's never a perfect kind of picture, but I think that's what's exciting because we have so much growth as an edge and as a team.”

Papali'i will line up in their season-opening clash against the Sharks in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 2.