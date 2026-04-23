Former player Luke Keary will step into a prominent new media role with Fox League, replacing Kieran Foran on the panel after Foran accepted an interim coaching position with the Manly Sea Eagles.\n\nLuke Keary has quickly built a strong media profile since returning to Australia following his retirement from rugby league after a final stint in the Super League.\n\nIn a short time, he has become a regular voice across multiple platforms, including appearances on Triple M, Channel 7's 'Agenda Setters', and now Fox League, alongside frequent guest spots on James Graham's podcast 'The Bye Round'.\n\nHis move into Fox's NRL coverage marks a significant step, with Keary set to feature as a panelist two to three times a week across the remainder of the season.\n\nHe will also be part of this week's Friday Night Football coverage, joining Braith Anasta, Kevin Walters and Greg Alexander across both blockbuster fixtures on Fox League.\n\nKeary has already been a familiar face on Fox broadcasts as a guest in previous seasons, but his new full-time involvement signals a more permanent shift into the media landscape.\n\nA three-time premiership winner during his playing career, he brings both credibility and recent on-field insight to the panel.\n\nDespite his growing presence in media, Keary has made it clear he is not currently interested in transitioning into coaching, suggesting his role in broadcasting is likely to expand further in the coming years.\n\nKnown for his direct style and willingness to speak openly, Keary has also outlined a clear approach to his commentary work.\n\n“When the Fox opportunity came up, it was a great one. We all grew up watching the Fox coverage, so it's pretty cool and surreal to be a part of it,” Keary said.\n\n“I don't have any agendas, and I'm not trying to protect anyone. I'm not trying to talk anyone up and I don't dislike anyone or try and smear them,” Keary said.\n\n“It's literally if I see something, and I can present it or articulate it in a way that people at home maybe can't see, then I'll say it.\n\n“Hopefully it will never get me in trouble.“