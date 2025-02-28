2010 Dally M Medallist Todd Carney is one of three former NRL players who will suit up for the Titans of Coal in the NRL Vegas Nines tournament.

Set to play on Saturday (AEDT time), Carney will be joined by Papua New Guinea international Kyle Laybutt and former Gold Coast Titans and Parramatta Eels forward Cody Nelson.

The team also includes Italian international Gavin Hiscox and former North Queensland Cowboys prospects Carlin Anderson and Michael Bell.

Last featuring in the NRL in 2014, the playmaker played over 165 first-grade matches for the Canberra Raiders, Sydney Roosters and Cronulla Sharks as well as one appearance for Australia and three for the NSW Blues during the 2012 State of Origin series.

“I am looking forward to it," Carney told NRL.com.

"I still love playing and mixing it with young guys. It is a big part of the calendar for rugby league now, so it is a great opportunity.

“I want to see what the atmosphere is like. I have been to Vegas in 2010 to party, where this time it is a whole lot of a different mindset for me in Vegas.

“I just get enjoyment out of giving back to rugby league. Obviously, I still have the legs to play but I will just be helping the younger guys and mixing it with some Americans.”

Titans of Coal Squad

Edward Downing – Brown, Matthew Sloper Lawler, Jace Oneille, Kyle Laybutt, Josh Williams, Curtis Dempsey, Carlin Anderson, Gavin Hiscox, Will Nixon, Trent White, Cambell Pirihi, Todd Carney, James Bradley, Cody Nelson, Michael Bell