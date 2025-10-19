Ben Condon, a former second-rower for the North Queensland Cowboys and Manly Sea Eagles, has confirmed his new home, which will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2024 with the Sea Eagles, Condon has inked a two-year contract with the Catalans Dragons in the Super League, where he will move to the south of France and play alongside the likes of Lewis Dodd and Toby Sexton.

This comes after he was previously linked with the Leigh Leopards and was all but confirmed to be joining them before failing his medical with the club.

"I'm really excited to be joining the Catalans Dragons and very grateful for the opportunity they have given me for the next two years," Condon said.

"I can't wait to experience both the French culture and the incredible atmosphere at Stade Gilbert Brutus.

"I'm coming with the ambition to contribute to the team's success and help push Catalans back into the playoffs, with the ultimate goal of winning a competition.

"I'm also looking forward to working under Joel Tomkins from our conversations, it's clear he has a great vision for the club, and I'm eager to be part of that."

The Queensland-born forward spent five seasons in the NRL between 2020 and 2024, recording 17 appearances and five tries, and most recently featured in the QLD Cup with the Central Queensland Capras.

"I've been really impressed with Ben's character and maturity during our conversations and he's proven his motivation and ability over the last 12 months," coach Joel Tomkins added.

"He has been on my radar for a while so when he became available it was an easy decision to offer Ben a contract.

"We are looking forward to welcoming him in to the Dragons team and giving him the environment to take his game to the next level."