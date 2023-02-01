Once a Rooster, always a Rooster, especially in the case of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck it seems.

Tuivasa-Sheck departed the Roosters at the end of 2015 to move across the ditch, ending his four season, 84 NRL game stint with the tricolours after collecting a premiership ring in 2013.

However, since leaving the Warriors midway through 2021 to try his hand at rugby union with the Auckland Blues, 'RTS' has repeatedly been linked to a return to Bondi in the near future as his Rugby World Cup hopes grow slimmer.

Former Rooster Bryan Fletcher believes the rumours are getting louder over Tuivasa-Sheck's return to the eastern suburbs.

"The rumours I keep hearing is Roger (Tuivasa-Sheck) back to the Chooks. That's what I keep hearing," Fletcher said alongside Joel Caine on SEN's The Run Home with Joel and Fletch.

"When we cross over to our Kiwi friends, I'm going to ask them, because the rumours are getting louder and louder.

"I'm not geeing you up, the rumours are getting very, very strong."

While Caine laughed off Fletcher's claim, it isn't the first time in the last month that the fullback has been linked to a rugby league return, some suggesting the Dolphins were ready to open the chequebook for the custodian in December.

It's hard to see them squeezing Tuivasa-Sheck into a backline already containing James Tedesco, Joseph Suaali'i, Daniel Tupou and Joseph Manu, however if the 19 year-old Suaali'i does decide to defect, we could see a cross-code player swap of sorts.