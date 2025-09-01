A former outside back for the Canterbury Bulldogs and Melbourne Storm, Reimis Smith has announced his retirement from rugby league.

Currently with the Catalans Dragons in the Super League, Smith has confirmed that he will hang up the boots on his professional playing career at the end of the 2025 season.

Last playing in the NRL in 2024, the 28-year-old moved overseas in the middle of last season after being released by the Storm after falling down the pecking order.

A nephew of Anthony Mundine, Smith's Super League switch came after 49 matches with the Bulldogs (2016-2020) and 68 games with the Storm (2021-2024), during which he scored a total of 50 tries, 25 for each club.

"Hi everyone, my name is Reimis Smith, I play professional rugby league and today I'm announcing my retirement at the season's end," Smith said in a video posted on his social media page.

"I want to thank the coaches that coached me, the physios that helped me out from my injuries. Thank you guys so much for that. I appreciate it.

"I want to thank all the players I played with, trained with. Thank you guys as well.

"I want to thank the fans that followed me throughout my career since 2016 when I made my debut until now. I appreciate you guys, and it never goes unnoticed.

"I thank my family. I love you guys so much, and I appreciate you all so much, and thank you for helping me out and getting me to where I am today.

"I want to thank my wife-to-be, Bronte. You ride this rollercoaster as much as I do of rugby league. I just want to tell you how much I appreciate you, and I love you.

"And last but not least, I want to thank you, rugby league. You have given me everything I had today and I know I gave you all of me, my 110 per cent.

"Thank you for the good time and bad times as well, I appreciate it all.

"My chapter ends, another starts. I'm super excited to be moving to the next chapter of my life. I've got a couple of exciting things coming up, but until then, thank you guys, thank you guys and can't wait to share my next chapter with you."