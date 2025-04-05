Ofahiki Ogden, a former front-rower for the Canterbury Bulldogs and Parramatta Eels has signed a new deal for the 2025 season which will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2024, the 28-year-old has joined the North Sydney Bears in the NSW Cup for the remainder of this season alongside his younger brother Israel Ogden.

He will bring a wealth of experience to the squad after featuring in 58 matches over seven seasons for the Canterbury Bulldogs (2018-21) and Parramatta Eels (2022-24) - 45 of these came at the Belmore-based club.

"He brings with him not only solid NRL experience but also some big power to our props this season," a statement from the Bears read.

"Ogden is the older brother of current Bears contracted player Israel Ogden and is looking forward to pulling on a Bears jersey alongside his sibling.

"He has now begun training with the squad and is working towards a club debut game date with the coaching staff.

"Welcome to the Bears Ofahiki!"

Bulldogs set to sign Kiwi hitman
WHANGAREI, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 13: Ofahiki Ogden of the Warriors is tackled during the NRL Trial Match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Gold Coast Titans at Toll Stadium on February 13, 2016 in Whangarei, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)