Ofahiki Ogden, a former front-rower for the Canterbury Bulldogs and Parramatta Eels has signed a new deal for the 2025 season which will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2024, the 28-year-old has joined the North Sydney Bears in the NSW Cup for the remainder of this season alongside his younger brother Israel Ogden.

He will bring a wealth of experience to the squad after featuring in 58 matches over seven seasons for the Canterbury Bulldogs (2018-21) and Parramatta Eels (2022-24) - 45 of these came at the Belmore-based club.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He brings with him not only solid NRL experience but also some big power to our props this season," a statement from the Bears read.

"Ogden is the older brother of current Bears contracted player Israel Ogden and is looking forward to pulling on a Bears jersey alongside his sibling.

"He has now begun training with the squad and is working towards a club debut game date with the coaching staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Welcome to the Bears Ofahiki!"