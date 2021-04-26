Dean Pay has signaled an intent to return to the hottest seat in the NRL.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Pay said he feels he has the ability to take on a top job somewhere and make it work.

Pay coached the Bulldogs up until midway through last year and after some time away from the game believes he can offer something at clubland.

“At the end of the day you get a bit of an itch watching it again,” Pay said.

“I think I’ve got a fair bit to offer.

“I’ve been around a fair bit, seen a fair bit and coached a lot of good players. I’ve seen the best of it and the worst of it.

“What it’s taught me is that you need to work hard and give it everything you’ve got. You try to prepare your footy team and club as best you can.

“It’s been good for me, to tell you the truth, to step back for a bit and have a look back in.