Newcastle Knights forward Brodie Jones has re-signed with the club until at least the end of the 2026 NRL season.

The edge forward who has the versatility to line up at centre or in the middle third if need be, was already signed for 2025, but has now added a season to his time in the Hunter.

At 26 years of age, Jones has been with the Knights for a decade, originally working his way through the pathways where he played for New South Wales at under-16 and 18 level, and was part of an Australian Schoolboys squad in 2016 that also featured the likes of Nick Cotric, Zac Lomax, Campbell Graham, Lachlan Lam, Blayke Brailey, Josh Curran, Sean Keppie, Reece Robson and Payne Haas.

He has now gone on to play 72 NRL games since his top grade debut in 2020, with 2024 one of his best seasons to date where he managed 18 games - the second most in his career.

Knights head of recruitment Peter O'Sullivan said Jones' re-signing had been well earned.

“Brodie deserves this contract extension, and we delighted to re-sign him," O'Sullivan said.

“It is a fitting reward after a very strong back end to the 2024 season and an outstanding off-season which has prepared him for another strong 2025 campaign.

“He has developed into a consistent NRL edge and middle forward, who is prepared to lead from the front and do whatever is required for his teammates.

“Brodie is a popular and respected player, who provides balance to our squad and plays a key role with his determined attitude and dedication to being a Newcastle Knight.”

Jones will be in the mix for a bench spot at the Knights throughout the course of this season.