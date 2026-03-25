When Jackson Ford first weighed up a move across the ditch, he wasn't even sure he wanted to keep chasing rugby league.\n\nWhen making the decision at 24 years of age, the second-rower's career could have taken a very different turn.\n\nBack in 2022, Ford was exploring options outside of the St. George Illawarra Dragons system, a place where he felt his first-grade potential had long been doubted. \n\nOffers were limited, confidence was low, and the idea of walking away from the NRL entirely, wasn't out of the question.\n\n"There wasn't much on the table, to be honest," Ford told SEN's The Run Home.\n\n"I think there was like a couple of bottom dollar (offers), Parra (Eels) and Canberra were the only sort of other two options.\n\n"But then… my manager sort of said, ‘The Warriors are keen', and… at the time, I was thinking, ‘Jesus, I don't know about that'. You know what I mean?\n\n"I wasn't gonna be getting too much money either. I'm a carpenter as well, so I was sort of half even considering that, giving it up and starting because I never really had much confidence leaving from that Dragons period.\n\n"I was always sort of getting told that I'm not a first grader and stuff, so I was weighing up my options."\n\nThat uncertainty makes what's happened all the more remarkable.\n\nFord joined the New Zealand Warriors in 2023, a decision that has transformed his career. \n\nSince arriving in New Zealand, the 28-year-old has practically doubled his NRL appearances, becoming a key figure in the club's forward pack.\n\nFord currently sits atop the Dally M leaderboard, alongside teammate Tanah Boyd, with both players enjoying breakout seasons. \n\nIt's a striking turnaround for two footballers who, not long ago, were still fighting to prove they belonged at the top level.\n\nCentral to that rise has been Warriors coach Andrew Webster, whose belief and attention to detail helped unlock Ford's potential.\n\nTheir first meeting left an immediate impression.\n\n"I went to the pub, met him (Webster), (and) as soon as I sort of had a chat to him, I thought, ‘Let's just have a shot, and we'll head over there and go all in'," Ford said.\n\n"(Webster) just told me stuff that I didn't even know about myself.\n\n"I was in the Dragons' system for a long time, and he was telling me stuff that I hadn't even heard from them, boys.\n\n"Like, you got a left arm carry, I see you doing this, and I think we can fix this up. This is what we need to fix you up with some little things.\n\n"It just sort of opened my (eyes). I was like, 'That sounds exactly like he knows what he's talking about'."\n\nThat trust has since been repaid.\n\nFord secured a two-year contract extension to his original contract in 2024, keeping him at the Warriors until at least the end of 2027\n\nWith momentum building, Ford and the Warriors look to maintain their winning streak when they face the Wests Tigers on Friday.