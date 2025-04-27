Gold Coast Titans coach Des Hasler has revealed Kieran Foran will not return during Magic Round, with his injury keeping him out for longer than forecast.

Foran, one of the Titans' most experienced players, is yet to take to the field this season.

It had been tipped that Foran would be available for a Magic Round return against the now suspension-plagued Canterbury Bulldogs in Brisbane next weekend, but Hasler has now revealed that won't be happening, with the best case scenario being Round 10.

Even that is no guarantee, though, with Foran to target the away game against the Newcastle Knights on Friday, May 9, to be his first appearance of the season.

"Probably Round 10," Hasler said of Foran during his post-match press conference after the Titans conceded 50 points at the hands of the Cowboys on Saturday evening.

"It's one of those ones that we need to go back and speak to the surgeon to get a clearance."

The Titans are desperate for an injection of experience and fresh faces following their fourth straight loss, with the club sitting in the bottom four on the premiership ladder after eight rounds of action.

Hasler's side has been battered in recent weeks, and will need to find a way to turn things around against Canterbury next weekend.

What role Foran plays when he does return remains to be seen.

It was speculated during the pre-season that he could well find himself on the bench as a utility throughout this season, however, his return is now almost certain to be before that of Jayden Campbell, and he could well wear the number seven jersey for a handful of weeks unless Tom Weaver does enough in the interim to secure the spot for himself.