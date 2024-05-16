Former State of Origin player Jake de Belin is contemplating his future as the 33-year-old approaches the end of his contract at the St George Illawarra Dragons this season.

It also stands as a persistent reminder that one option for him could involve transitioning to the English Super League for the 2025 season.

"That's the thing I've got to weigh up as well now," de Belin said to NRL media.

"But at the same time, footy careers are a short thing and you've got to cash in and make the most of it while you can. It is a lot, it's a massive move”.

Having grown up in the small country town of Cootamundra, de Belin debuted for the Dragons at the age of 20 in 2011.

He has played 215 games for the Dragons and has always wanted to end his career representing the one club.

His aspiration to only play for the Dragons may not be entirely within his control, a realisation he understands, with his career acting as a motivating factor.

"If the club wants you, they'll do what they can to keep you," he said.

"At the end of the day, it is a business. I've seen some of my best mates come and go. It is heartbreaking at the time but it's a business".

De Belin has established a strong presence in the middle of the field, contributing to St George Illawarra's significantly improved performance this season

Dragons coach, Shane Flanagan, has not yet discussed with De Belin to clarify the club's intentions, leaving the veteran player to contemplate his next steps.